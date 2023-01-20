Share:

LAHORE - Young golf talent excelled to join leaders at the end of the first round of Bank Al Habib’s 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 that began on Thursday at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Defending champion Waheed Baloch, Pakistan’s ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal, M Zubair, Zahir Shah, M Shehzad and Asad Khan shared 69, three under par and jointly leading the first day. Khalid Khan, Ashiq Hussain and Matloob Ahmed were following them with 70, two under par. Shabbir Iqbal started an amazing round in red course and played four under par. He played one over inBlue side. Waheed Baloch started from Blue Course and played one under. His two under at the red helped his place with first day leaders. Zubair at the Red played 36 par but did three under par after completing the blue side. Young Asad Khan also displayed good round of 32, four under par at Red Course but played one over par at Blue. The game was tough for golfers during the early hours due to wind and chilly weather, however, visibility was good. Greens are fast due to freshly trimmed grass and rolling by KGC