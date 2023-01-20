Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the PSX continued to witness bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 44.49 points, a positive change of 0.10 percent, closing at 38,831.58 against 38,791.09 points the previous day. A total of 157,822,378 shares were traded during the day as compared to 153,090,751 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.406 billion against Rs 5.010 billion on the last trading day. As many as 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 153 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 13,642,897 shares at Rs 74.08 per share, TRG PaK Ltd with 11,048,293 shares at Rs 102.40 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,995,702 shares at Rs 79.44 per share. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 75.69 per share price, closing at Rs 1,095.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with a Rs 64.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,865.00. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 504.16 per share closing at Rs 7,895.84, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs 48.00 decline to close at Rs 5,260.00.