Pakistan and other Central Asian countries would have a 30 percent rise in energy demands by 2030, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said.

In addition to China $25 billion to $49 billion in investments are required to upgrade the region s power transmission infrastructure. These countries also need to drastically reduce their carbon emissions and quicken the switch to clean and renewable energy sources in light of the region s increasing vulnerability to climate change.

According to the Karik Outlook Report 2030 which was published by the Asian Development Bank the Central Asian countries and the surrounding area would require more energy as their populations grow.

The study examined the economics of bordering countries including Pakistan and the People s Republic of Mongolia.