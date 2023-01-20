Share:

peshawar - anti-polio campaign is underway in Khyber pakhtunkhwa province amid tight security. however, this time the situation is more sensitive as militant attacks have witnessed a surge and the police are not only protecting the polio teams but they also have to handle the overall law and order, with the backing of other security forces too. security for the polio teams has been an issue since a long time. There have been instances in which the polio workers are even afraid of being escorted by the cops as they believe that they may be identified as vaccination workers while being escorted by the cops and thus they may suffer an attack as a result. In the ongoing situation when the region faces militancy and turbulence, certain measures are needed to be taken so that the police focus more on the general law and order and less on the security of polio teams. For this purpose, security in the form of special police recruited from the community in the work area of the health workers can be ensured. such members of community duly armed and given police uniform and powers can be even paid wages per day when they escort members vaccinating children from door to door. They will also carry weapons with them and in case of an attack, they can retaliate by attacking the attackers. This way, the vaccinators will not only feel protected but such persons will also get shortterm jobs as they will get paid for their duty of protecting their own family members. Under such a mechanism, a significant number of cops would also get relieved and they would instead focus more on the general law and order and countering militancy in various parts of the province. according to a spokesperson for emergency Operation Centre Kp, as many as 7.2 million children are to be vaccinated in the ongoing campaign being conducted from January 16 to 20 in the province. Two drops of anti-polio vaccine along with Vitamin a supplement is being administered to kids between 6 months to 59 months of age. The January round of anti-polio campaign was divided into two phases in the province. The first phase started from January 2, 2023 in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and south waziristan (Upper & Lower) while the second phase of the campaign started from January 16 in rest of 29 districts. More than 42,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at various plugging points and with teams in the campaign. The sehat Tahafuz helpline 1166 and 24/7 whatsapp helpline 0346-777-65-46 have also been set up to assist parents and caregivers in reporting the children missed. Inspector General of police Moazzam Jah ansari told The Nation that the community provided security would be a force multiplier and it can improve the security. “a community member along with a vaccination team can be authorised to carry a weapon too. This ongoing situation is turbulent and the aim is to protect lives, not just of health workers and citizens but also police,” he added. The police chief further said that section 43 of the Kp police act-2017 authorises this practice of appointing additional or community police personnel.