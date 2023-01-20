Share:

ISLAMABAD - A longstanding issue of giving compensation to the land affectees of the Islamabad was started on Thursday with allotment of 411 plots in sectors C-14, C-15 and C-16 in a transparent manner through NADRA. The land in the revenue estates of Sarai Kharboza, Sarai Madhu and Sangjani areas was acquired to develop aforementioned sectors by the civic authority over a decade ago on land sharing basis but unfortunately a large number of local land owners were waiting for their compensation so far. Under the land sharing formula, CDA has promised to give 1 kanal developed plot in lieu of each 4 kanals of land acquired. Earlier, the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate remained under criticism for their wrongdoings and favouritism while a number of scams also hit it in the past. However, now on the directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman Younis, the balloting to allot plots was held in the conference room of the civic authority in a transparent manner. To ensure transparency, the services of National Database Regulatory Authority were hired to allot plot numbers against the processed claims of land owners. The process was supervised by a committee headed by the Member Estate Muhammad Afnan Alam that includes Deputy Director General Estate Umar Randhawa, Director Land Sidra Anwar and others. The plots allotted include 33 plots in C-14, 242 plots in C-15 and 136 plots in Sector C-16 transparently through NADRA. While following the orders of the Islamabad High Court and the decisions of the federal cabinet, Chairman CDA Captain retired Muhammad Usman Younis had directed the Land and Estate Department to prepare a foolproof mechanism for giving rehabilitation benefits to the land affectees in a transparent manner. The Land and Estate Department, in response to the directions, established a special one-window counter for the convenience and ease of the land affectees. After all the applications are passed through the verification process under strict monitoring, all the legal and policy requirements were fulfilled prior to the allotting plots to the land owners. Earlier, the incumbent management of the CDA had also given rehabilitation benefits to the land affectees of the 30-year-old sector E-12 and issued rehabilitation benefits to other land affectees including sectors D-13 and I-12 on court orders.