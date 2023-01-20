Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday paid tribute to all the polio workers for performing their duties with honesty during the ongoing antipolio drive, amid the severe cold weather and snowfall in the province. In a message, he said the polio workers were carrying out their responsibilities with full dedication and diligence, despite adverse weather conditions. “Polio workers are playing their key role in making the province polio-free”, the chief minister said. He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams, and “save your children from this fatal disease.”