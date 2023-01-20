Share:

RAWALPINDI - Civil Judge Imran Aslam on Thursday has acquitted Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, the spouse of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in two cases lodged by police against him. police had registered a case against Capt (R) Safdar and many other pML-N leaders in 2018 on complaint of NAB Additional director Staff Muhammad Salim Ahmed Khan for taking out a rally to avoid being arrested by the anti-graft body in a corruption reference. whereas, the second case was lodged by police against him on charges of violating sound act and interference into police matters. According to details, Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, the son-inlaw of former premier Nawaz Sharif, filed an acquittal plea under section 249-A through his lawyer Chaudhry Yasir Advocate before the court and stated that the allegations levelled against him in the cases by police are baseless. He added that many other accused including Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Barrister danial Tanvir Chaudhry, Malik Shakil Awam and Maqbool Ahmed Khan have been acquitted by the court in the cases. Therefore, he pleaded the judge to drop charges against him. He also added that the acquittal of other co-accused was not challenged in any apex court by the prosecution. The lawyer of Capt (R) Safdar argued before judge that police on behest of government had roped his client in four baseless cases that too under same sections. He said police also implicated some other politicians in the cases who were supposed to contest general elections. However, the co-accused were acquitted from all the cases by the courts. The lawyer requested the judge to acquit his client Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar. After completion of arguments of the lawyer, Civil Judge Imran Aslam acquitted Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar from two cases.