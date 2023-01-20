Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s nod for a reduction of Rs2.1995/unit in tariff for the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) consumers on account of fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for the month of December. In its petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISOCs), the CPPA-G has informed that nuclear was the biggest single source of power generation during December and contributed 27.15pc (or2,284 GWh ) electricity to the national grid during the month. The CPPA-G said that for the month of December, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 9.3193/unit while the actual fuel cost was Rs 7.1198/unit. Therefore it should be allowed to refund Rs2.1995/unit, which it had overcharged from the consumers of Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) during the month of December. In the data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G informed that 8,416.91 GWh electricity was generated during December at the cost of Rs 59.289b (or Rs 7.0441/unit) and 8,096.88 GWh had been delivered to Discos at Rs 57.648b (or Rs 7.1198/unit).