SUKKUR- On the directives of DIG NH&MP South, the Sukkur Motorway Police on Thursday launched a massive crackdown on fancy, and illegal number plates, besides taking action against unregistered vehicles. According to SP, NH&MP Sukkur, Shahid Nazeer Viryah, “The Illegal number plates are not only a violation of motor vehicle rules but also incur a huge loss to the national exchequer.” During the crackdown, police checked fine cars with fancy number plates, but this drive would pay special emphasis to the particular violation, he added.