MOHMAND - It is indisputable that tribal journalists operate in challenging and harsh conditions, and many working journalists have made significant sacrifices in this sector, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand arifullah awan during the Mohmand press Club’s newly elected cabinet oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. DC Mohmand arifullah awan, sp Investigation Rokhan Zeb, DHO Dr Rafiq Hayat, MS Hayat Afridi, C&w executive engineer Tariq Khan, Lower Mohmand Tehsil Chairman Naveed ahmed, Khwaizai Baizi Tehsil Chairman Maulana Bismillah rahimee, and many other government officials and department leaders attended the ceremony. Following the oath, newly elected president shakirullah gave a letter of gratitude and explained the issues that the Mohmand press Club was facing.