LAHORE-The good days of the entertainment industry continue as Disney, for the first time, is making its way to Pakistan in a licensed agreement with United Studios, under special arrangement with Musical Theater International. After doing successful Comic and Stand Up comedy performances across Lahore in the past years, United Studios is now bringing the biggest theatrical spectacle of the year.

While revival of an art form such as theater is a farsighted goal, the team behind the production feels that bringing a classic musical like Disney’s Aladdin would not only ignite a new following but also attract people back to a simpler yet grand form of storytelling. One of the main reasons behind choosing Disney’s Aladdin was the fantastical storyline, iconic music/songs and the grandeur of the whole Tales of the Arabian Nights setting. The production not only should act as a beacon of hope for theater enthusiasts but can potentially open doors for more international productions to come to Pakistan. Lahore being a center of culture and arts for centuries is a city that has always loved entertainment, making the play an attraction for the whole family. It is a dream come true for everyone involved with Disney’s Aladdin from cast to director, music, choreography, production, partners and sponsors.