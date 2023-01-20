Share:

You would have seen very fair and honest politics in other countries which makes their way to good statuses easy, but politics in Pakistan is very bad due to double-dealing politics. When they are in the seat, they only make fake promises to stay more time in office and when they are not in power, they only make a false statement for the one who is in the office to end his power.

If Pakistan continues this kind of politics in upcoming years this will not harm those corrupted politicians, this is going to harm those poor people who are depending on those politicians.

NOOR MUSTAFA,

Hyderabad.