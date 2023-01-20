Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the campaign for polio-free Pakistan was underway despite the worst and challenging conditions in the country.

Sharing a video of a polio workers walking in over knee-high snow in her twitter handle account, she said this clip was a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s determination to end polio-virus on its soil.

پولیو کے مہلک مرض کے خاتمے کی جدوجہد مشکل ترین حالات میں جاری ہے۔ یہ وڈیو پاکستان کے پختہ عزم کا واضح ثبوت ہے۔ قابل فخر ان ورکرز کو ہمارا سلام جو دہشت گردی اور سخت موسموں کا مقابلہ کرکے ہمارے کی بچوں کی صحت کی جنگ لڑتے ہیں۔ ان کا پاکستان کی آنے والی نسلوں پہ احسان ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/LfKlBA8dqu — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 20, 2023

The minister saluted the proud workers, who despite some terror incidents and harsh weather condition, were striving to protect the health of children across the country.

She said that these workers were benefactors of future generations of Pakistan.