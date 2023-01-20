Share:

QUETTA - A mild earthquake jolted southwestern Balochistan in The wee hours of Thursday. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 28km South of Kharan. National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake struck at 01:19 and it had a longitude of 28.25 East and a latitude of 28.25 North. Tremors were felt in Harnai, Loralai and other nearby areas. No damages have been reported in the earthquake so far.