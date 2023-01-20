Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal made it clear on Friday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the matter of general elections, saying the elections will be held in accordance with the constitution, not at the latter’s will.

Speaking to the media, Mr Iqbal lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he was doing his best to ensure the economic prosperity of the nation.

Mr Iqbal took a dig at the PTI chief, saying that Imran had utilised flood relief aid for his political endeavors. Mr Iqbal slammed the deposed premier for “economic woes in four years of his rule”.

Speaking on the matter of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Iqbal said, “Soon after coming into the power, we reinstated the agreement with the IMF.”