POTCHEFSTROOM - A quick-fire half-century by opener Eyman Fatima carried Pakistan into the Super-Six Stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Eyman scored 62 not out off 35 balls with 10 fours and two sixes to help Pakistan overhaul Zimbabwe’s 97 for six without any loss in 10.5 overs. Eyman had scored 65 not out in Pakistan’s eight wickets victory over Rwanda on Sunday, however, her early departure in Tuesday’s match against England left Pakistan 53 runs short of the target. In an unbroken first wicket partnership, Shawaal Zulfiqar contributed 32 not out after scoring one and 25 in the previous two matches. Her 30-ball innings included six fours. By virtue of their second win in three matches, Pakistan have qualified for Super-Six Group 2 along with England, Rwanda, New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland. In the Super-Six Group 2, Pakistan will play back-to-back matches against Ireland and New Zealand 23 and 24 January, respectively. Earlier, Zimbabwe’s 97 for six revolved around Kelis Ndhlovu’s 42, while for Pakistan Anoosha Nasir took two wickets for 21 runs. Laiba Nasir and Areesha Noor bagged one wicket apiece.