QUETTA - Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Chukab sector in Panjgur district at Pakistan-Iran border. She expressed her sorrow on the martyrdom of four security personnel in the cowardly act of terrorism. The sons of the country have sacrificed their lives for the country, the nation saluted their brave sons, she said. She expressed her condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.