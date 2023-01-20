Share:

Female students have violently beaten one of their class fellows in private school in the defence area of Lahore.

The video footage of the attack has also been uploaded on the social media and the FIR of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the affected girl’s father.

According to the FIR at the defense police station, the complainant Imran (girl’s father) has said her daughter is beaten by her class fellow Jannat, Umaima and Noor Rehman.

As per the FIR, boxer Umaima beat her violently and she even knifed her multiple times. It is claimed that the girl Jannat was drug addict and she wants to drag the injured girl in drugs culture.