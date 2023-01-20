Share:

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo outpaced BN Polo by 9-4 on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday. From FG/Din Polo, both brothers Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay thrashed in three tremendous goals each while Shah ShamylAlam and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each. Raja Samiullah played well for BN Polo by hammering a hat-trick of goals and Haider Naseem struck one, but their efforts proved futile in the end. FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they converted one goal in the first chukker while fired in four fabulous goals in the second chukker to take a healthy 5-0 lead. BN Polo though made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring one goal, yet FG/Din Polo made a good come back by banging in two back-to-back goals to stretch their lead to 7-1. The highly charged fourth and last chukker saw BN Polo converting a hattrick of goals against a brace by FG/Din Polo, who won the match 9-4. AmirrezaBehboudi and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires. A large number of polo enthusiasts including officials of JS Bank and JPF, players and their families were present to watch the match of the eightgoal tournament being organized in the memory of Maj Gen Saeed-uzZaman Janjua. JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) and others witnessed and enjoyed the match. Today (Friday), three matches will be played. Black Horse Paints will take on Pindi Express at 12:00 pm, Platinum Homes/Master Paints will compete Diamond Paints/Nagina Group at 2:00 pm and FG/Din Polo will play against Remington Pharma at 3:00 pm.