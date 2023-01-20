Share:

Since Sindh is one of the most affected province in terms of the devastation wreaked by the monsoon rains and floods in 2022, the consequences of the destruction have come to haunt the poor in Sindh. As the rains and subsequent floods destroyed people’s home and took away their sources of livelihood by laying waste to the thousands of acres of paddy crop and killing large number of their livestock, ordinary Sindhis are now facing multiple crises of biblical proportions. The most terrible among them is the ongoing crisis of flour.

Although the flour is not short in Sindh yet, the market patterns reveal that a famine is slowly approaching the province. With every passing week, the rate of flour is increasing by leaps and bounds. As a matter of fact, it has skyrocketed over a period of last two months. The 10 kg bag of rice flour is selling at above Rs.1400 in many parts of Sindh, which is almost three times higher than its previous rate before the monsoon rains.

As a result, the poor are forced to starve. The Sindh government has announced a uniform rate of flour on multiple occasions and has set ‘cosmetic outlets’ to provide subsidised flour. One can hardly see visible efforts by government officials in implementing the price. The shopkeepers and rice millers are selling flour at their own discretion, not minding the price set by the government.

With the flour crisis raging through the entire province, there appear reports in newspapers which are shocking and quite moving. One report emerged from Chachro, Thar, where a woman who was a mother of five attempted suicide after she reportedly failed to provide her starving children with bread. While this may sound like an ordinary report given the harrowing stories one reads, no one can realise and feel the pain that this woman had had to suffer while taking this drastic step.

In another report from Mirpurkhas, a person named Harsing Kolhi who had gone to buy subsidised flour at an outlet lost his life in the stampede that broke out among the people who were also present there to buy flour to feed their families.

So, what exactly does this fact mean to the family of Harsingh that Pakistan’s economy is in a tight spot? No doubt, Pakistan is on the verge of sovereign default. In fact, it has reached a position where it is pretty much impossible for it to avoid default unless its traditional lenders such as the IMF, Saudi Arabia and the UAE come to its rescue and provide it with much needed assistance. While the prospects of the default are harrowing for those who know a bit about Pakistan’s shambolic economy, they do not mean much to poor Pakistanis like the family of Harsingh. For them, the only things that matter are the availability of items of basic commodities such as flour, rice, petrol and gas at affordable rates.

Millions of impoverished people living in Sindh are looking towards the government for the provision of subsidised flour and other basic commodities. They are awaiting intervention by both the provincial and federal governments. In this regard, as said by Faizan Raza Buriro, a blogger on socio-political issues, data available with the Sindh government of BISP beneficiaries can be very helpful. So, the government should make arrangements on an immediate basis to provide subsidised flour to the needy. Those in authority must take action and ensure the poor do not starve to death. If people die of hunger, then of what use are the governments that claim to represent them?