Share:

No doubt, gas, and electricity play very important roles in basic societal and commercial needs. There is neither fuel nor electrical energy accessible in the country, whilst the humans have been subjected to mental agony by way of growing their rates. This is the cause why many patrons are pressured to incline to unlawful potential to keep away from paying giant bills. Gas and electricity are already scarce in the country.

Housewives go through from one of a kind intellectual distress. In some areas, students and commuters are compelled to go to school and the workplace besides breakfast. Now winter has started, the gas load shedding will in addition increase. The same is the case with electricity. People are already disadvantaged by fundamental facilities; the whole thing is past their reach. If the arbitrariness of the fuel and electrical energy companies continues like this, the people can express their strong reaction by rejecting the government’s candidates in the next elections by protesting against the government as an example of narrow-mindedness. The genuine trouble going through the country is inflation, which should be controlled.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.