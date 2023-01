Share:

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the government is making all its efforts to steer the country out of difficult times and provide relief to the people.

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan treasury was almost empty when we came into Government and which led us to make agreements with IMF.

He said the situation is improving now and there is no risk of default on us.