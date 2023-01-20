Share:

Petroleum Minister Musaddiq Malik said on Friday the imports of Russian crude oil and energy-related goods would start from Russia after March, while highlighting a comprehensive plan was agreed between Russia and Pakistan over the energy security.

The minister said the gas import would also be managed before the next winters and also the currency for the bilateral trade had been agreed upon. He added dialogues were going on with other countries including Saudi Arabia and the issue of pipeline terminals also came under discussion.