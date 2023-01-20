Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said on Friday the coalition government in Centre was attempting to evade elections.

In a tweet, the former member of the Punjab Assembly said it was being speculated that the tenure of the assemblies could be extended, which she described as “completely unconstitutional”.

“We will force them to hold general elections in April,” she said and lashed out the “imported government” for doing nothing except removing their cases in last nine months.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying he had a "trump card" and plenty of choices to put his political rivals to the test.

Speaking to senior journalists in Lahore, the deposed premier took a dig at Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, alleging that by omitting to include the election date in the summary sent following the dissolution of the assembly, he had breached the constitution.