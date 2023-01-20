Share:

KARACHI-Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that Education City was one of the major projects of the Sindh government and infrastructure development work on the project would start in July 2023.

The SACM while addressing inauguration ceremony of police station in Education City here said that the project would not only enable more than 150 thousand students to get high quality education but it would also create enormous direct and indirect employment opportunities. The Education City project is spanned over nine thousand acres of land and the best educational institutions would establish their campuses in the city that was being developed with objective of providing the best education opportunities to the people of Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the work on infrastructure of the project would start in July 2023 and completion of the project would fetch significant and long lasting impacts on economic and education sectors of the country. He expressed the hope that the Education City project would be a milestone in the history of Sindh and such successful projects were the result of the vision of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Secretary Investment Department Mansoor Abbas Zaidi, Member Sindh Assembly Sajid Jokhio, AIG Karachi Javed Ahmed Odhu, Project Director Abrar Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.