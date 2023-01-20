Share:

MOSCOW-The Kremlin on Thursday warned of escalation in Ukraine if the West gives the pro-Western country more weapons capable of striking Russia.

“Potentially, this is extremely dangerous, it will mean bringing the conflict to a whole new level, which, of course, will not bode well from the point of view of global and pan-European security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The warning comes on the eve of a key donor meeting as Western countries consider sending more powerful weapons to Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States will gather its allies at its airbase in Ramstein for a new round of talks on backing Ukraine militarily.

Peskov spoke after Moscow’s ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Russia would retaliate if Ukraine uses Westernsupplied weapons to target Russia or the Crimea peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014.