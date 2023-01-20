Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) plea challenging the results of three councilors seats in Baldia UC-2 in Karachi LG polls.

PTI and JI moved SHC against the victory of Pakistan People’s Party candidates from Baldia UC-2. The court said as per law, it cannot hear the plea regarding alleged ‘rigging’ in the polls at present and directed the parties to contact the election tribunal on the issue. It may be noted that all the political parties are raising allegations of rigging during the Karachi LG polls. On Tuesday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced to block the roads across the country if the mandate of Karachiites is stolen after the local government (LG) polls.

While addressing a sit-in outside a Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) office in District West, the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said, “We would block the roads across the country if it is needed. We have won majority seats in Karachi in the recent LG polls.”