Freethinkers from major political parties are planning to arrange seminars to highlight the issues facing the country and their likely solutions.

The speakers would try to develop an agreement over the possible steps to be taken by all policymakers to steer the country out of crisis. The first such session would be held on Saturday in which Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been invited as speaker as per the invitation posted by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on his twitter handle.

Apart from Mr Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail will deliver a keynote address on “Pakistan’s economic realities and a Roadmap for Future”.

The decision to hold seminars came at a time when rumours are doing the rounds on the social media that some dissident politicians having links in mainstream political parties are making efforts for a new political party. However, Mr Khokhar and Mr Abbasi dispelled these speculations and said the major parties were working for their interests and not improving the lives of the people.

The sessions would start in Balochistan, the most neglected federating unit of Pakistan. Nawab Aslam Raisani would host the event in Quetta, Khawaja Hoti and Miftah Ismail would host in Peshawar and Karachi respectively and Mr Khokhar would arrange the discussion in Islamabad.