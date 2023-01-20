Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company is taking a number of positive steps to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar is monitoring the performance of the anti-littering squad and special teams in the field. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar visited Jail Road, Canal Road, and GT Road to review the cleaning arrangements. Ali Anan Qamar says that all the resources are being utilized for the best cleaning arrangements in Lahore city.

Canal Road is being made litter-free by the anti-littering squad and special teams. LWMC operation teams are ensuring cleanliness in the city in three shifts. According to a LWMC spokesperson, CEO WMC Ali Anan Qamar also reviewed the sanitation arrangements at Mughalpura, Dharampura, the Beijing Underpass, and Gharki Hospital Road. also directed to improve scraping on both sides of GT Road and Batapur Road. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar further said that LWMC operation teams are active in all three shifts. Residents of Lahore are also requested to cooperate with the LWMC staff and throw garbage only in the installed dustbins. Contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or use social media to redress complaints related to sanitation.