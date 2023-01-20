Share:

ROME - Madonna said she is still learning about how to become a mother while talking about the challenges motherhood brings to a working woman. In an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair, the Queen of Pop talked about how hard and “exhausting” it is to be a mom. “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the mother-of-six said. “It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.” “No one gives you a manual,” she added. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.” The popstar is mom to Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda Ciccone, 17; Mercy James Ciccone, 16; and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone. “Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” the singer continued. “Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.” “And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.” Despite admitting that she is not a good mom, the star is proud of her kids.