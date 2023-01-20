Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist and columnist Zameer Nafis.

In her condolence message,she said that the services of Zameer Nafis in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

The minister expressed her condolences to Syed Fawad Kazmi, son of the deceased.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.