Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday said according to the principles of smart and community policing, modern professional training of the police force is his top priority.

IG Punjab said in order to restore honour and dignity of police force among the people, we will have to do our own accountability. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the salaries of the entire police force, including me, come from the taxes of people, so we also have to serve the people in the true sense. One has to become their true protector by winning their hearts with one’s good behaviour and dutifulness along with protection of life and property of people. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan stressed upon all the trainers to pay special attention to character building along with imparting professional skills to trainee personnel so that they leave no stone unturned in the service and safety of the citizens after completing the training. IG Punjab said that approval will be sought from the government for increase of amount from Rs150 to Rs250 per person for food of officers under training while all possible steps are being taken to provide more resources and facilities. IG Punjab said that the budget of Police Training Colleges and Institutions should be distributed through Additional IG Training so that better and efficient use of resources may become possible.

Amir zulfiqar said that along with training activities, extracurricular and healthy activities should also be promoted in training colleges and a cricket tournament under the name of IG Cup should be conducted among all training colleges and units under the administration of Punjab Police. IG Punjab issued these instructions while addressing the officers and trainees during his visit to Police Training College Sihala. According to details, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reviewed the training matters and various branches of the college. Commandant Sihala College DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan while giving a briefing about the history and professional matters of the college said that more than one lac officers and personnel from Sri Lanka, Africa, Kenya, police and other institutions have received training at Sihala College. Moreover, officers and personnel are being trained in the best environment according to modern professional requirements. After the briefing, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited various classrooms, IT lab, simulators and library including other branches in Sihala College and inspected training matters while talking to the personnel under training. IG Punjab inaugurated the newly constructed park and walking track for the training exercises of trainee officers at Sihala College. He also laid the foundation stones of under Construction School of Investigation and building of Hostel No. 17 in Campus II at Sihala College. After which he issued important instructions to trainee officers and trainers in the auditorium.