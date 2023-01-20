Share:

LAHORE - Model Town Whites, City Gymkhana Club and Ali Garh Club scored victories in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches here at different venues on Thursday. All-rounder Naveed Malik (59 & 3-16) excelled in Model Town Whites’ thrashing 9-wicket victory over Yu Slim Club in the 34th match. Yu Slim Club could score 119-9 in 20 overs. Safeer Azam struck 43 and Amir Jamil 22. Naveed bagged 3-16, Aon Shahzad 2-20 and Shahab Khan 2-28. Model Town Whites chased the target in 10.2 overs, losing just 1 wicket. Naveed Malik hammered 59 and Aon Shahzad hit 40. Majid Majeed took the only wicket. Player of the match Rana Arslan (75 & 1 wicket) steered City Gymkhana to a 20-run win over Lucky Star Club in the 35th match. City Gymkhana posted 186-10 on the board in 20 overs. Rana Arslan top-scored with 75 while M Bilal hit 47 and Rizwan Haider 30. M Subhan clinched 6-10 while Daniyal Hanif took 2-25. Lucky Star could score 166-8 in 20 overs with Zain ul Hassan hitting 61 and Junaid Ali 39. Saad Athar grabbed 4-20 and Abdul Rehman s3-29. Zeeshan Ashraf (70 runs) guided Ali Garh Club to a thumping 8-wicket win over Shah Faisal Club in the 36th match. Shah Faisal Club scored 128-7 in 20 overs with M Ilyas scoring 27 and Gohar Hafeez 19. Faraz Ahmad claimed 3-40. Ali Garh chased the target in 14.3 overs, losing 2 wickets