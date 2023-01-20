Share:

The homework on accepting more resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in the National Assembly completed on Friday as the speaker was ready to accept 30 more resignations of the lawmakers.

Sources privy to the development said, the resignations of more members will be approved in phases, adding the National Assembly legislation department had completed the homework, and sent the file to the speaker.

Considerations were also made to vacate the seats of PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi from the NA under clause 2 of article 64 of the Constitution.