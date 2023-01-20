Share:

Pakistan came into being in 1947, under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam. It was a miracle that happened due to the united efforts of Muslims. In 1971 Pakistan faced the worst situation when the eastern part was separated due to our unjust policies.

Now, it is our duty to make all efforts to make the rest of Pakistan united and provide justice to all provinces. The share of NFC and all other matters should be decided in a fair and transparent way. We have a large chain of ministries but we don’t have Minister for National integration. Pakistan’s national centre was playing a vital role in national integration but was closed. There is a need to establish this centre in all districts to provide an effective forum for our young blood.

In our society patience is lacking and our moral values are disappearing due to a failure of our education system based on material gains. I request the President and Prime Minister should look into this matter for solidarity and the betterment of our people.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.