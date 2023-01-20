Share:

According to a new order by the LHC, provincial governments must formulate a meal policy for school-going children in Punjab. Access to nutritious meals is a constitutional right and this order comes after a constitutional petition was moved before the court. The fundamental rights of child citizens are present in the first two chapters of the Constitution.

Last year, the Specialised Healthcare Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid quoted a 40% malnourishment rate in Punjab. This alarming figure was extracted from a collaborative project and the research was aimed to initiate further dialogue between intergovernmental departments for action. The hearing also included the National Nutrition Survey of 2011 which stated that child malnutrition was highest in Pakistan, among other developing countries. Therefore, it is great that such orders are being enacted.

Likewise, the petition entailed that the Food and School Education Departments were mandated to provide proper policy solutions for the right to nutritious food, proper development, and benefits of proper education. This sentiment is great and absolutely necessary but implementation will be the real ask. The Commission of Child Welfare and Development was established in 1980 but since then, there have been no solid mechanisms for preserving fundamental child rights.

However, if this policy is piloted in Punjab and proves fruitful, a national approach would create a great impact, especially with rising food insecurity. The fact remains that proper legislation usually exists but problems exist in drafting actionable and implementable policies. Unfortunately, Pakistan seems to be headed into a food crisis as subsidised rates for food commodities have inflated greatly. Over the last four years, purchasing power has decreased, the forex exchange reserves are sharply down, and the IMF program is stalled. Now dollars need to be stretched on an immediate basis. However, even if the economy gets better, food inflation and supply chain mismanagement will need to be focused exclusively as climate change presents an ever-present challenge.