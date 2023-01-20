Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday, while speaking at the joining ceremony of notable political personalities from Dir, stated that the pTI has become the most popular party among the general public as well as the political classes and that even though its tenure in the province is coming to an end, people and political figures are flocking to the party. according to details, the exppp district councillor from Chakdara haji Nawab, ex-ppp district councillor from Temergara Muhammad Israr, ex-ppp district councillor from Kotigram, Dir lower haroon rashid, and ex-ppp district councillor from Talash Dir lower Malik Mumtaz formally joined pTI after leaving the pakistan people’s party. MNa Bashir Khan and former provincial Minister Mohibbullah were also present. similarly, the president of Qwp from Temergara, Khizar hayat also announced joining pTI. The CM welcomed the newcomers to the fold of pTI and paid rich tribute to them for choosing a political party which is representative of pakistanis. he stated unequivocally that Imran Khan is the lone leader fighting crooked political mafias on his own. This is why people have faith in his leadership, that only he is capable to steer the country out of its current economic crisis. The CM insisted that the conglomerate of corrupt political figures had been exposed and that these people could no longer deceive the public. speaking about the provincial government’s development and welfare strategy, the CM stated that his government has taken concrete steps in all sectors; a number of reforms and development initiatives have been completed to align health, education, and other social service institutions with contemporary needs. Our efforts have started to yield favourable outcomes in all sectors, he noted. according to the CM, the pTI will form government with a large majority and will realise its goals of equal development in all sections of the province. he also declared that a large public meeting in district Dir would be held soon. The CM stated that his government has paid special attention to the development of Dir and other backward districts, noting that a new district called “Central Dir” and three additional tehsils have been duly notified, which has been a long-standing demand of the people. On this occasion, the delegates stated unequivocally that they will fully support pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming general elections and will sweep the Dir polls. MNa Bashir Khan stated on the occasion that several development projects in Dir district have been completed thanks to development funds provided by the provincial government, including the establishment of a university, the completion of a medical college, the completion of the Koto hydropower project, grid stations, and the establishment of a cadet college. aside from that, several construction projects are underway, including the Kumrat road and the Dir Motorway