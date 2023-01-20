Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telcom Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday said Pakistan wanted to boost ties with Sweden and European countries in the field of IT and telecom. “Pakistan has a conducive environment for investment especially in the IT and telecom sectors,” he said, adding that steps are being taken to introduce Pakistan as a brand in the world. The minister said was talking to a high-level delegation of Sweden led by Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson, said a news release. The delegation comprises CEOs of Swedish tech companies who were apprised of initiatives regarding the IT and telecommunication sector of Pakistan. Amin ensured full cooperation with the tech companies of Sweden in the IT and telecom sectors. The Swedish delegation presented different proposals on technology use in education, health, agriculture etc. They noted that climate changes and issues like food scarcity can be better tackled through the use of artificial intelligence. The Swedish ambassador also offered Pakistani tech companies to hold roadshows in Sweden. The delegation expressed satisfaction with ongoing IT and telecom projects.