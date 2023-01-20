Share:

Pakistan national women's team has returned home after taking part in the Women's International Friendly Tournament - Saudi Arabia 2023.

Pakistan football team returned home today. The runner-up team of the Women's International Friendly Tournament reached Lahore Airport from Dammam via Bahrain on a foreign airline flight. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials were present at the airport to welcome the Pakistan team.

Chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik along with NC members welcomed the national team at Football House, Lahore.

Pakistan Team stood 2nd in the Four-Nation cup. The green shirts beat Comoros in the first encounter, but the match against hosts Saudi Arabia ended up in a draw while they had to face defeat against Mauritius in the second match on January 15.