We loved with a love that was more than love.

–Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe was born in 1809 in Boston Massachusetts. By the age of three, both of his parents had died and he was left under the care of his godfather John Allan who was a wealthy tobacco merchant. He sent Edgar to school in England from where he was forced to leave due to excessive gambling, leading him to serve in the army for over two years. There was another falling out that led him to be dismissed from service and by that point in time, he had already published three works of poetry, neither got any attention. It was only years later in 1844 when his poem ‘The Raven’ saw spectacular success in New York City, after which he became one of the world’s most renowned poet.