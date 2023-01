Share:

The ministry of petroleum has refuted the reports of the increase in the petroleum goods, while saying sufficient resources of petrol are available in the country with enough stock in Pakistan State Oil and other companies.

On the other hand, banks of the country have denied to open the letters of credit (LCs) of petroleum companies after which the sources said in case of no LCs there could be shortage of petrol. LCs have not opened despite efforts for 10 days.