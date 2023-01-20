Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a 15-member national austerity committee for cutting down the ever-increasing expenses.

The finance ministry had issued according to which former principle secretary Nasir Khosa and Minister of State for finance Ayesha Ghos Pasha would preside over the committee.

The committee would give recommendations to reduce governmental expenses, reduction in monetary spending and to create saving in the state’s resources, while also suggesting steps to lessen the loss of the state institutions.

The austerity team would present its recommendations to the premier in 15 days. Along with the four chief secretaries, chairman CDA, finance, cabinet, power and housing and works secretaries would also be included in the committee.

Also, as per the notification it would also include economic experts Qaiser bangali, Zubair Khan and Farrukh Saleem.