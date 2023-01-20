Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan s keen desire to upgrade its bilateral cooperation with Russia in trade, investment and economic matters.

He was talking to a delegation led by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, which called on him in Lahore on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the Russian Federation.

The two sides also reviewed the matters related to gas pipelines.

He recalled his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations.

The Russian energy minister reciprocated the prime minister’s sentiments and delivered a special message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the prime minister.

In his message, President Putin referring to Pakistan as Russia’s important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World reiterated Russia’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister provided guidance for the work of 8th Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on January 20, 2023.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.