President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed on the need to utilize modern research-based technology to increase agriculture produce.

Addressing a ceremony at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said Pakistan needs population planning to meet growing challenges of the world.

The President said there will be abundance in alternate renewable energy, education, medicines and agriculture sectors in the days to come and we have to transform ourselves to fully utilize this for better and bright future of the country.

He urged the scientists and agriculture experts to take advantage from the latest technology for uplift of agriculture sector to meet demands of the country.