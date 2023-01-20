Share:

QUETTA - Under the auspices of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), a consultation session on the draft of Child Employment (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 2021, was held here on Thursday. The participants, during the seminar, were given a detailed briefing on the various provisions of the Child Employment Act, 2021. The briefing aimed to get feedback from the participants in that regard, so that the Children Act, 2021 can be further improved.

The seminar was attended by government and non-government institutions, representatives of civil society and media, and people from various fields. Apart from this, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah, NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tahsin, former Senator Khursheed Brocha, Secretary Labor Tariq Qamar, Senior Legal Advisor Ata Mustafa also attended the session. Mohammad Zahir, Director Labor and Manpower, gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the Child Employment Act 2021. The participants after thorough deliberation, suggested various points to further improve the Act. Later, the Chairperson of NCRC thanked the participants and assured them that effort would be made on the feedback received about the Children Act 2021.