Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday backed off from tendering resignations in the Sindh Assembly.

Sources said the PTI chief Imran Khan had directed the PTI lawmakers to not resign from the assembly. The session of the PTI’s parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly is expected to be summoned on Friday. Earlier, the PTI had decided to resign from the assembly after the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said the party MPAs had submitted their resignations to the party leadership, however, no decision had been taken to resign.