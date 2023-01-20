Share:

SWABI - addressing Grand peace March (GpM) gathering on Thursday, Leaders of political parties and local elites said that the pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (pTI) had completely failed to adopt a policy to combat the new wave of terrorism in Khyber pakhtunkhwa and that its policy-makers and leaders are to blame for the increase in terrorism incidents. For more than five hours, the Swabi-Jehangira, swabi-Mardan, swabi-Topi, and swabi-Maneri highways were closed. The participants committed to fighting together for peace and to combat the new wave of terrorism, protecting their lives, property, and the next generation.