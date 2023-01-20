Share:

Because of the complexities and importance of collaboration in health care, the current quality assurance system in Pakistan must undergo major modification. A quality management system, often known as a QMS, is a collection of policies, processes, written procedures, and records that outline the internal regulations that will control how a business creates and distributes a firm product or service to consumers. The benefits of ISO 9001 cannot be emphasized; enterprises of all sizes have successfully implemented this standard, resulting in cost savings and improved revenue.

Many low- and middle-income countries have developed their own national certification standards and accreditation systems to regulate and improve the quality of healthcare services. The degree to which health services provided to individuals and organizations enhance the likelihood of desired health outcomes while staying consistent with current professional knowledge is referred to as healthcare quality. In light of the foregoing, some of the particular challenges for Pakistan’s healthcare quality initiatives include the absence of an integrated national standard, policy, and procedure on healthcare quality and patient safety as well as a national healthcare certification system.

Pakistan’s healthcare system consists of 919 hospitals, 288 tuberculosis treatment facilities, 905 maternity and child health facilities, 5334 basic health units and subhealth centers, 560 rural health centers, and 4712 dispensaries. The Pakistani health-care Healthcare quality is described as the degree to which a person’s or population’s access to health services improves the likelihood of desired health outcomes and is consistent with professional knowledge at the time of the service’s provision.

Health care is one of Pakistan’s most corrupt sectors, according to Transparency International surveys, and general polls reveal that the majority of Pakistanis are dissatisfied with the health services they receive.

YASHWA AYUB,

Lahore.