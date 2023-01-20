Share:

MarDaN - The District Food Controller (DFC) has cancelled a quota of more than 12 subsidised flour dealers, despite widespread complaints about the district’s lack of subsidised flour. The district Food Department has allotted quotas for the sale of subsidised flour to over 560 dealers. In Mardan, more than 22 flour mills were expected to provide subsidised flour to 560 merchants per day. The names of PTI workers, relatives of flour mill owners, and prominent officials were allegedly included in the district Food Department