Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, north Punjab and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit five degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta two, Murree minus two and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian one degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus eleven, Anantnag and Baramulla two degree centigrade